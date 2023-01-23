World

Japan delivered a batch of 262 generators to Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 41 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






TOKYO, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Japan, in accordance with the decision of the government, supplied Ukraine with 262 generators, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.
“Due to the destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine, large-scale interruptions in the supply of electricity occur everywhere. The Government of Japan, in order to protect the lives of the Ukrainian people, who are experiencing a difficult cold winter, decided to supply 262 generators,” the diplomatic service said in a statement.
It is noted that 25 of them were delivered in December last year, and 237 were sent on January 14 and arrived at the place by January 21.
“They will be provided to enterprises responsible for electricity, heat and gas supply to continue energy work,” the Foreign Ministry said.
January 18, 14:36

Lavrov announced the imminent dispatch of a new ambassador to Japan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 41 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Israeli forces destroy Palestinian structures in the West Bank | News

10 mins ago

Erdogan to discuss Sweden’s accession to NATO with the Turkish Cabinet, media write

59 mins ago

Ukrainian refugees told what made them disappointed in Britain

2 hours ago

Death toll from floods in the Philippines rises to 35 | News

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.