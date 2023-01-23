World
Japan delivered a batch of 262 generators to Ukraine
TOKYO, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Japan, in accordance with the decision of the government, supplied Ukraine with 262 generators, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.
“Due to the destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine, large-scale interruptions in the supply of electricity occur everywhere. The Government of Japan, in order to protect the lives of the Ukrainian people, who are experiencing a difficult cold winter, decided to supply 262 generators,” the diplomatic service said in a statement.
It is noted that 25 of them were delivered in December last year, and 237 were sent on January 14 and arrived at the place by January 21.
“They will be provided to enterprises responsible for electricity, heat and gas supply to continue energy work,” the Foreign Ministry said.
