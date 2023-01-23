World

Erdogan to discuss Sweden’s accession to NATO with the Turkish Cabinet, media write

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday the anti-Turkish actions in Stockholm and the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO, the Posta newspaper writes.
“On the foreign policy front, events are taking place on the Ankara-Stockholm line. An assessment will be given of the position of the Swedish government, which allowed the scandalous protests organized against Turkey in recent days. The cabinet meeting will also discuss the growing tensions between the two countries after Sweden turned a blind eye to provocations, as well as the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO.
January 20, 18:10Special military operation in Ukraine

Erdogan confirms Zelensky readiness to mediate with Russia

Nordic News reported on Friday that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday at 16:00 Moscow time. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. In response to this statement by Ankara, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that such provocations are terrible, but there is freedom of expression in Sweden, and the kingdom’s government itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.
The burning of the Koran at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm was condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
On Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to the country on January 27 has been canceled, as “it no longer makes sense.” The head of the Swedish Defense Ministry planned to discuss in Ankara Stockholm’s application for NATO membership, which Turkey has not yet ratified.
Yesterday, 12:04

Turkish residents react harshly to the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Israeli forces destroy Palestinian structures in the West Bank | News

10 mins ago

Japan delivered a batch of 262 generators to Ukraine

41 mins ago

Ukrainian refugees told what made them disappointed in Britain

2 hours ago

Death toll from floods in the Philippines rises to 35 | News

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.