Erdogan to discuss Sweden’s accession to NATO with the Turkish Cabinet, media write

ANKARA, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday the anti-Turkish actions in Stockholm and the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO, the Posta newspaper writes.

“On the foreign policy front, events are taking place on the Ankara-Stockholm line. An assessment will be given of the position of the Swedish government, which allowed the scandalous protests organized against Turkey in recent days. The cabinet meeting will also discuss the growing tensions between the two countries after Sweden turned a blind eye to provocations, as well as the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Nordic News reported on Friday that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday at 16:00 Moscow time. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. In response to this statement by Ankara, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that such provocations are terrible, but there is freedom of expression in Sweden, and the kingdom’s government itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.

The burning of the Koran at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm was condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to the country on January 27 has been canceled, as “it no longer makes sense.” The head of the Swedish Defense Ministry planned to discuss in Ankara Stockholm’s application for NATO membership, which Turkey has not yet ratified.