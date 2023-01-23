World
Ukrainian refugees told what made them disappointed in Britain
MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. In Britain, many Ukrainian refugees are becoming homeless, living in appalling conditions after the sponsorship ends, wrote Guardian columnist Toby Thomas.
“It’s really terrible, the corridors are so old and dirty,” said Maria, a refugee who was forced to move to a temporary accommodation facility.
As the journalist noted, the situation in which Maria found herself is shared by many of the more than 150 thousand Ukrainians who came to the UK under the sponsorship program. The market for expensive and low-quality housing, as well as bureaucratic difficulties, has created serious problems for refugees, Thomas added.
In March last year, the UK authorities launched the “Houses for Ukraine” program, which allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to provide temporary and free housing to refugees, for which the British were compensated. As the media in the United Kingdom wrote, the authorities are gradually curtailing the program. Recently, more and more Ukrainians find themselves on the street – according to the Guardian, this year their number could reach at least 50 thousand people.
The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia because of Ukraine. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel, electricity and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rise in the cost of living has hit households and businesses hard.
