Death toll from floods in the Philippines rises to 35 | News

The National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (Ndrrmc) of the Philippines reported this Sunday that the death toll increased to 35 as a result of the rains and floods that have affected the country.

Deaths due to rains in the Philippines rise to 28

In a report published on its website, the entity indicated that another 12 people were injured and seven remain missing.

In addition, it specified that 1,780 homes were damaged, of which 1,232 suffered partial damage and 548 were totally destroyed.

TIGNAN | Nuong Saturday, January 21, 2023, masaya ang naging tagpo sa Gingoog City matapos mamahagi ang Philippine Red Cross ng mga non-food items sa mga pamilyang apektado ng pagbaha na dulot ng Low Pressure Area at Shearline.#phredcrosscares pic.twitter.com/SJgsWh1fJe

—Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross)

January 22, 2023

The entity also noted that more than 350 evacuation centers were established to house the thousands of evacuees.

With regard to roads, some 306 roads and 65 bridges were damaged, while there was an interruption in electricity supply in 68 cities and water supply in 17.

Given the situation, the council notified that in some 622 cities classes in educational centers were suspended.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



