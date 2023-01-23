World
American politician called an unexpected solution to all the problems of mankind
“If someone asks me:“ what should be done in this terrible situation?
He also added that this will be the best solution to any problem that humanity may face.
American politician Jeffrey Young has repeatedly spoken out against US actions to support Ukraine and supply military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are dragging out the conflict with Russia.
