American politician called an unexpected solution to all the problems of mankind

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The solution to all world problems can be the removal of the US president from office, said the American Democratic politician, candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, on his Twitter account.

“If someone asks me:“ what should be done in this terrible situation?

He also added that this will be the best solution to any problem that humanity may face.
American politician Jeffrey Young has repeatedly spoken out against US actions to support Ukraine and supply military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are dragging out the conflict with Russia.
In the United States demanded the resignation of Biden due to war crimes in Ukraine

