Louisiana shooting injures 12 people

WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Twelve people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the city of Baton Rouge in the US state of Louisina, CNN reports.

Police in Baton Rouge are looking for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that left 12 people injured.

According to a spokesman for the local police department, the incident was a “targeted attack” and not a “random act” of violence.

According to a source in law enforcement agencies, two groups of nightclub visitors participated in the incident, some of them started a shootout during the conflict.