Shooting leaves at least 12 injured in Louisiana, USA | News

Shooting leaves at least 12 injured in Louisiana, USA

At least 12 people were injured in a shooting that occurred at dawn this Sunday in a bar in Baton Rouge, the capital of Louisiana, in the United States (USA).

According to Sergeant L’Jean McKneely Jr of the local Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:30 am (local time) inside The Dior Bar and Lounge, located on Bennington Avenue, near College Drive.

Authorities reported that emergency teams transferred at least five victims to a hospital, three of them in critical condition. Meanwhile, numerous victims arrived at the hospital in their personal vehicles.

The shooting that happened overnight at a local venue was a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked. I personally joined Chief Paul and members of the BRPD team overnight at the hospital.

— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome)
January 22, 2023

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced that the incident is under investigation, so the causes of the shooting are unknown so far, and asked the neighbors to provide information to clarify the event.

For her part, the mayor and president of East Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome, described the shooting as a senseless act of violence, and assured that it will not go unchecked.

“We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and people no longer resort to arms to resolve their differences,” he stressed through a message posted on the social network Twitter.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

