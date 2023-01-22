World
American writer spoke sharply about anti-Russian views
MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. People who oppose Russia are subject to the influence of US imperialism, American writer Caitlin Johnstone said on her Twitter account.
“If you say that you are against Russia because you are anti-imperialist, but you are not against the US Empire for its contribution to starting and continuing the war, then you are a liar. You are not against Russia because you are an anti-imperialist, you are against Russia precisely because that you are an imperialist,” Johnstone wrote.
She also added that the people in question do not believe in the role of the United States in fueling the conflict in Ukraine. According to her, “anti-imperialists” blame Russia for everything, in which they are “objectively wrong.”
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
