Argentina will not refuse dialogue with Russia, the President said

MEXICO CITY, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Buenos Aires does not support Moscow‘s actions in the Ukrainian conflict, but it does not intend to refuse dialogue with the Russian authorities, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview with the Brazilian edition of Folha de Sao Paulo.

“I don’t stop communicating with Putin, but we never supported the invasion. In our last conversation, he called me to congratulate me on Argentina’s victory in the Cup, and I once again said that we should sit down (to the negotiating table. — Approx. ed.) ) to resolve this issue,” the politician stressed.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
