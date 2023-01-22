MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, in an interview with the Ukrainian television channel Freedom, roughly insulted the deputies of the Bundestag who oppose the supply of modern German tanks to Ukraine. Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, in an interview with the Ukrainian television channel Freedom, roughly insulted the deputies of the Bundestag who oppose the supply of modern German tanks to Ukraine.

Podolyak, without specifying the name, quoted a German parliamentarian who criticized the idea of ​​sending Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

“Do you understand how disgusting this man is <…> And in the Bundestag they are indifferently sitting on their phones, no one raised their eyes,” the Kyiv politician said.

In his opinion, the desire of the Germans to cooperate with Russia, as it was before the conflict, outweighs the desire to help Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have recently been regularly accusing Western politicians of insufficient support and demanding more and more weapons, while the Europeans are discussing the advisability of uncontrolled arming of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which leads to a prolongation of the conflict.

This week, the NATO Contact Group on Support to Ukraine met at the Ramstein Air Base to discuss the issue of increasing military assistance to the Kyiv regime. Its participants failed to reach a consensus on the supply of German tanks. Berlin has so far refrained from doing so, despite the fact that the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has increased significantly.

According to the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These allegations were later denied in Berlin.

Disputes about the transfer of military vehicles to Kyiv flared up in the Bundestag. An MP from the opposition right-wing party (AfD) Petr Bystron spoke out against the initiative and reminded his colleagues of the sad historical experience of the country. He urged to look for compromises and take the path of diplomacy.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the US and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow , for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.