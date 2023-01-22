World

Macron demanded clarification from Burkina Faso on the withdrawal of French troops

PARIS, Jan 22 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was awaiting clarification from the authorities in Burkina Faso about a possible request to withdraw French troops from that country within a month.
Earlier, the media reported that the government of Burkina Faso denounced the agreement on the presence of the French Armed Forces, in connection with which the French military must leave the country within a month.
“I’m waiting for the President of the Transitional Government (Ibrahim) Traore to speak… I think these reports are the result of a great confusion in the information being disseminated… We are waiting for clarification from Mr. Traore,” Macron said, commenting on media reports at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.
At the end of September 2022, the media reported that a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.
Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region, is trying to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.
Germany to join H2Med pipeline project, Macron says

