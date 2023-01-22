World
Britain will start paying rewards for reducing energy consumption
MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. National Grid, the UK’s power grid operator, will begin rewarding customers for the first time on January 23 for reducing their electricity consumption during their busiest hours, the company said in a statement.
“We are launching (service – ed.) Demand Flexibility Service tomorrow from 17:00 to 18:00,” the energy operator said on Twitter.
Yesterday, 19:00
Britain prepares to launch three standby coal-fired power plants
It is noted that such a measure does not mean that the electricity supply is under threat.
According to the information on the company’s website, the Demand Flexibility Service is a service that provides incentive payments for reducing energy consumption during peak hours. According to British media, the National Grid wants people to turn off energy-consuming household appliances such as washing machines and game consoles at such times. The company plans to pay up to six pounds for every kilowatt-hour saved.
January 20, 15:19
Britain wants to play a key role in the “tribunal” against Russia
