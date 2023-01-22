“FSB Colonel Olaf Scholz, who single-handedly stopped the supply of dozens of German tanks to Ukraine, was awarded the title of Hero of Russia posthumously,” the publication cites the content of one of the memes circulating in Telegram channels.

As the author writes, the decision of the German leader caused a negative reaction among the allies who actively support the Kyiv regime. At the same time, he believes that such an outcome will play into the hands of Russia, in connection with which he connects the jokes spread on the Internet that approve of Scholz’s decision.