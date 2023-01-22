World
US police surround car with suspect in California shooting
WASHINGTON, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Police in the United States have surrounded a vehicle where a suspect may be in a mass shooting in California that killed 10 people and injured at least 10 others with varying degrees of severity.
According to the broadcast of the ABC7 TV channel, a white truck with a suspect is blocked by two special services vehicles, and the place is surrounded by many police cars with law enforcement officers.
The shooting in Monterey Park took place at a dance studio that was celebrating the Chinese New Year. It was noted that before that “thousands” of people visited the New Year’s festival. Law enforcement officials say the motive for the crime has not yet been established.
In Texas, several people were shot at near a nightclub
