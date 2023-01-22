Government of Türkiye confirms early presidential elections | News

Report This Content

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed this Sunday that the presidential elections will be held on May 14.

During a meeting with young people in the province of Bursa, in the northwest of the country, where more than 120,000 people participated, the president announced the change of date, since the elections were initially planned for June 18.

“This spring will be another spring. I believe that together with you, our young people, together with you, my sisters, we will blow up the polls in a very different way this time”, stressed the head of state.

On January 18, President Erdogan had referred to the possible advance of the general elections to May 14, and on the eve the president of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, assured local media that the alliance Türkiye’s opponent agreed with the date.

However, the opposition parties have not yet announced their possible candidates or their government programs, although they agree that they will do so starting next January 30.

For his part, the Turkish president has commented that the elections will be endowed with an important and historical character and proposes a new vision of the country, with action plans in the fields of defense and the economy, to improve the position of Türkiye in the community international.

The 2023 presidential elections will be the first since that nation switched to a presidential system of government, so they will probably be the first with two rounds.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



