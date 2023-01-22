World

American officer called the detail that will allow Russia to defeat Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. An important advantage of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine was the absence of internal splits and intrigues characteristic of the Kyiv authorities, according to retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He stated this in an interview with the YouTube channel John Mark Dougan.
“We see that Zelensky is now involved in an internal political conflict with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Zaluzhny. <...> There are many internecine strife, political intrigues that are not in Russia,” he said.
16:29

In the US, they started talking about the last chance for Ukraine

According to the military, the Ukrainian leader has focused on the confrontation with General Zaluzhny, as he can become his main competitor in the upcoming presidential election. At the same time, the country is now facing more serious problems due to the depressing situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian military is devastated, they have no morale. <...> Arms deliveries are haphazard, and the soldiers do not know how to serve them due to the lack of the necessary training,” Ritter added.
15:37Special military operation in Ukraine

In Kyiv, they recalled the unfulfilled promise of Zaluzhny

According to the intelligence officer, the supplied NATO equipment can hardly have any influence on the course of events.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and transport with military equipment is becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army.
19:28Special military operation in Ukraine

Canadians are speechless after the words of the Permanent Representative to the UN about the war with Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US police surround car with suspect in California shooting

9 mins ago

Government of Türkiye confirms early presidential elections | News

23 mins ago

Bloomberg called the “price of refusal” of Germany from Russian gas

1 hour ago

French MP demanded not to stigmatize RT France employees

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.