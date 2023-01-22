MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. An important advantage of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine was the absence of internal splits and intrigues characteristic of the Kyiv authorities, according to retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He stated this in an interview with the YouTube channel John Mark Dougan. An important advantage of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine was the absence of internal splits and intrigues characteristic of the Kyiv authorities, according to retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He stated this in an interview with the YouTube channel John Mark Dougan.

“We see that Zelensky is now involved in an internal political conflict with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Zaluzhny. <...> There are many internecine strife, political intrigues that are not in Russia,” he said.

16:29 In the US, they started talking about the last chance for Ukraine

According to the military, the Ukrainian leader has focused on the confrontation with General Zaluzhny, as he can become his main competitor in the upcoming presidential election. At the same time, the country is now facing more serious problems due to the depressing situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian military is devastated, they have no morale. <...> Arms deliveries are haphazard, and the soldiers do not know how to serve them due to the lack of the necessary training,” Ritter added.

15:37Special military operation in Ukraine In Kyiv, they recalled the unfulfilled promise of Zaluzhny

According to the intelligence officer, the supplied NATO equipment can hardly have any influence on the course of events.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and transport with military equipment is becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army.