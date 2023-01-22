Bloomberg called the “price of refusal” of Germany from Russian gas

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Germany is trying to replace Russian gas with Norwegian and Dutch, but this approach is short-lived, Bloomberg reported.

“The salvation from the forced blackout has come in the form of liquefied natural gas, shipped via pipelines from Norway and the Netherlands, as well as the old favorite coal … However, there are already warning signs signaling that the times of abundance will not last long,” the statement reads. publications.

All this, according to the article, led to an increase in Germany ‘s dependence on new suppliers and only temporarily solved the problem.

It is noted that in the coming months, Germany will not face a gas shortage due to warm weather. At the same time, Berlin will have to solve new problems associated with the supply of LNG. So, in Norway, it is assumed that supplies to Germany will be stable over the next 4-5 years, but then begin to decrease as stocks are depleted.

In addition, most of the fuel exported by the Netherlands was produced at a gas field in Groningen, which in the near future may be closed due to numerous earthquakes in the province, the material summarized.

German Economics Minister Robert Habeck said earlier that his country had lost half of the gas it needed as Russia turned off the tap and pipelines were out of order, so supplies would not resume for the foreseeable future. According to him, no more than a quarter of the volumes that used to come from Russia can be obtained from three floating LNG terminals.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy.