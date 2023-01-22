World
French MP demanded not to stigmatize RT France employees
According to Ruffin, he would like the work in RT France to be considered not something negative, but “real work with information, counter-information in the conditions of French media pluralism”.
TV channel RT France on Saturday announced the cessation of work after blocking its accounts in France. The channel’s management reported that the Directorate General of the Treasury at the French Ministry of Finance decided to freeze the bank accounts of RT France under the pretext of the ninth round of sanctions against Russia, which did not mention the channel, but only a shareholder in the parent company.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
