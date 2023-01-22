Finnish Foreign Ministry commented on the failure of negotiations with Turkey on NATO

HELSINKI, Jan 22 – RIA Novosti. Cancellations of meetings between representatives of Finland, Sweden and Turkey have a bad effect on the process of ratification of the application for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with STT.

“Obviously, it is bad for the process of NATO ratification (application to) if these contact meetings are postponed,” Haavisto said.

16:10 Finland granted one extradition request from Turkey

According to him, Sweden is trying to agree on new dates for the visits. The Finnish minister noted that he is in daily contact with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

As reported on January 21, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson’s visit to Turkey scheduled for next week has been cancelled. Earlier, Turkey also canceled the visit of the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlen, and with him the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Matti Vanhanen. The cancellations are seen as the result of anti-Turkish demonstrations and provocations in Sweden.

Finland and Sweden are in the process of ratifying their applications to the North Atlantic Alliance, where 28 out of 30 countries have approved their membership, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.