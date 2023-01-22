World

Bulgaria declares non-involvement in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said that Bulgarian prosecutors had established the country’s innocence in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, radio station BNR reports.
According to Geshev, his colleagues from the Sofia prosecutor’s office determined that Bulgaria “has nothing to do” with the attack. According to the prosecutor, statements about the “Bulgarian trace” in what happened are “a Russian hybrid attack on the European community.”
The general said that he helped to hide the explosives in the truck on the Crimean bridge

On the Crimean bridge early in the morning on October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up. As a result, seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire, and two automobile spans of the bridge partially collapsed. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist attack.
The FSB of Russia reported that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. According to the FSB, the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of almost 22.8 tons and sent from the port of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse in early August. Roman Solomko was named one of those involved in organizing the shipment of cargo from Bulgaria to the port of Poti (Georgia), and then to Armenia. The FSB reported that five citizens of Russia, three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, who participated in the preparation of the crime, were detained.
Explosion on the Crimean bridge

© A.P. Photo

On the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, a truck was blown up, causing the fire of seven fuel tanks of the train.

1 of 8

On the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, a truck was blown up, causing the fire of seven fuel tanks of the train.

© A.P. Photo
© RIA Novosti / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the media bank

As a result of the emergency, two car spans of the crossing partially collapsed, the arch over its navigable part was not damaged.

2 of 8

As a result of the emergency, two car spans of the crossing partially collapsed, the arch over its navigable part was not damaged.

© RIA Novosti / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
Go to mediabank
© AFP 2023

Traffic on the bridge was suspended, and rail and bus tours in both directions were cancelled.

3 of 8

Traffic on the bridge was suspended, and rail and bus tours in both directions were cancelled.

© AFP 2023
© RIA Novosti / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the media bank

According to the head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, according to visual assessment, one automobile thread of the bridge – from Kerch to Taman – remained intact.

4 out of 8

According to the head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, according to visual assessment, one automobile thread of the bridge – from Kerch to Taman – remained intact.

© RIA Novosti / Vitaly Timkiv
Go to mediabank
© RIA Novosti / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the media bank

According to the results of the preliminary investigation of the Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion of the truck. These are, presumably, the passengers of a car that was next to the blown up truck.

5 out of 8

According to the results of the preliminary investigation of the Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion of the truck. These are, presumably, the passengers of a car that was next to the blown up truck.

© RIA Novosti / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
Go to media bank
© RIA Novosti / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the media bank

According to the documents, the van itself was owned by a resident of the Kuban. Investigators are studying the route of his movement, and are also conducting searches at the place of residence.

6 out of 8

According to the documents, the van itself was owned by a resident of the Kuban. Investigators are studying the route of his movement, and are also conducting searches at the place of residence.

© RIA Novosti / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
Go to mediabank
© RIA Novosti / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the media bank

The authorities prepared a ferry crossing for launch, and opened two temporary parking lots for motorists near the village of Ilyich and at the Taman-Volna junction in the Krasnodar Territory.

7 out of 8

The authorities prepared a ferry crossing for launch, and opened two temporary parking lots for motorists near the village of Ilyich and at the Taman-Volna junction in the Krasnodar Territory.

© RIA Novosti / Vitaly Timkiv
Go to mediabank
© RIA Novosti Crimea / Go to the media bank

After the incident on the Crimean bridge in Simferopol and other cities of the region, lines lined up for gasoline at gas stations. The fuel supply situation is under control, authorities say.

8 out of 8

After the incident on the Crimean bridge in Simferopol and other cities of the region, lines lined up for gasoline at gas stations. The fuel supply situation is under control, authorities say.

© RIA Novosti Crimea
Go to media bank
