Bulgaria declares non-involvement in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge

According to Geshev, his colleagues from the Sofia prosecutor’s office determined that Bulgaria “has nothing to do” with the attack. According to the prosecutor, statements about the “Bulgarian trace” in what happened are “a Russian hybrid attack on the European community.”

The FSB of Russia reported that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. According to the FSB, the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of almost 22.8 tons and sent from the port of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse in early August. Roman Solomko was named one of those involved in organizing the shipment of cargo from Bulgaria to the port of Poti (Georgia), and then to Armenia. The FSB reported that five citizens of Russia, three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, who participated in the preparation of the crime, were detained.