Bulgaria declares non-involvement in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge
The general said that he helped to hide the explosives in the truck on the Crimean bridge
On the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, a truck was blown up, causing the fire of seven fuel tanks of the train.
On the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, a truck was blown up, causing the fire of seven fuel tanks of the train.
As a result of the emergency, two car spans of the crossing partially collapsed, the arch over its navigable part was not damaged.
As a result of the emergency, two car spans of the crossing partially collapsed, the arch over its navigable part was not damaged.
Traffic on the bridge was suspended, and rail and bus tours in both directions were cancelled.
Traffic on the bridge was suspended, and rail and bus tours in both directions were cancelled.
According to the head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, according to visual assessment, one automobile thread of the bridge – from Kerch to Taman – remained intact.
According to the head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, according to visual assessment, one automobile thread of the bridge – from Kerch to Taman – remained intact.
According to the results of the preliminary investigation of the Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion of the truck. These are, presumably, the passengers of a car that was next to the blown up truck.
According to the results of the preliminary investigation of the Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion of the truck. These are, presumably, the passengers of a car that was next to the blown up truck.
According to the documents, the van itself was owned by a resident of the Kuban. Investigators are studying the route of his movement, and are also conducting searches at the place of residence.
According to the documents, the van itself was owned by a resident of the Kuban. Investigators are studying the route of his movement, and are also conducting searches at the place of residence.
The authorities prepared a ferry crossing for launch, and opened two temporary parking lots for motorists near the village of Ilyich and at the Taman-Volna junction in the Krasnodar Territory.
The authorities prepared a ferry crossing for launch, and opened two temporary parking lots for motorists near the village of Ilyich and at the Taman-Volna junction in the Krasnodar Territory.
After the incident on the Crimean bridge in Simferopol and other cities of the region, lines lined up for gasoline at gas stations. The fuel supply situation is under control, authorities say.
After the incident on the Crimean bridge in Simferopol and other cities of the region, lines lined up for gasoline at gas stations. The fuel supply situation is under control, authorities say.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
