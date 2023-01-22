World
In the United States called the conditions under which Europe will start deliveries of Leopard to Kyiv
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Sending even one Abrams tank to Ukraine is enough for Europe to start deliveries of German Leopards to Kyiv, Michael McCall, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, said.
“If we announced that we were going to transfer Abrams, even one … they would provide Leopard tanks,” he told ABC News.
Yesterday, 10:46 Special military operation in Ukraine
Russia called an unexpected reason for Germany‘s refusal to supply Leopard to Kyiv
McCall added that “Germany expects the US to lead” and that, according to him, about 10 countries have Leopard tanks in service and need Berlin’s consent to send them to Ukraine.
Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in an interview with El Diario newspaper that Germany is a country that in many ways does not allow the EU to make decisions on the supply of tanks to Ukraine. He noted that although the supply of offensive weapons could be a very risky decision that could lead to escalation, at present the EU countries must take this risk.
00:23Special military operation in Ukraine
Germany is ready to give Kyiv tanks used as targets, media write
Earlier, the Pentagon announced a new $2.5 billion military assistance package to Ukraine in the form of weapons and equipment, which included, in particular, 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers with 20 mine-clearing rollers, 53 mine-resistant vehicle ambush (MRAP), 350 highly mobile multi-role wheeled vehicles. The United States will also send dozens of other types of vehicles, but Washington has refrained from supplying Abrams tanks.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Yesterday, 08:36Special military operation in Ukraine
The expert explained why Berlin refused to supply tanks to Kyiv
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report