World

In the United States called the conditions under which Europe will start deliveries of Leopard to Kyiv

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Sending even one Abrams tank to Ukraine is enough for Europe to start deliveries of German Leopards to Kyiv, Michael McCall, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, said.
“If we announced that we were going to transfer Abrams, even one … they would provide Leopard tanks,” he told ABC News.
Yesterday, 10:46 Special military operation in Ukraine

Russia called an unexpected reason for Germany‘s refusal to supply Leopard to Kyiv

McCall added that “Germany expects the US to lead” and that, according to him, about 10 countries have Leopard tanks in service and need Berlin’s consent to send them to Ukraine.
Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in an interview with El Diario newspaper that Germany is a country that in many ways does not allow the EU to make decisions on the supply of tanks to Ukraine. He noted that although the supply of offensive weapons could be a very risky decision that could lead to escalation, at present the EU countries must take this risk.
00:23Special military operation in Ukraine

Germany is ready to give Kyiv tanks used as targets, media write

Earlier, the Pentagon announced a new $2.5 billion military assistance package to Ukraine in the form of weapons and equipment, which included, in particular, 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers with 20 mine-clearing rollers, 53 mine-resistant vehicle ambush (MRAP), 350 highly mobile multi-role wheeled vehicles. The United States will also send dozens of other types of vehicles, but Washington has refrained from supplying Abrams tanks.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Yesterday, 08:36Special military operation in Ukraine

The expert explained why Berlin refused to supply tanks to Kyiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Zelensky met with Boris Johnson

53 mins ago

French politician noted the objectivity of the work of RT France

1 hour ago

Shooting leaves at least ten dead in California, USA | News

1 hour ago

In the United States, they started talking about the last chance for Ukraine

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.