MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had met in Kyiv with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko announced that Johnson had arrived in Ukraine.

“I welcome a true friend of Ukraine Boris Johnson to Kyiv. Boris, thank you for your support,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a video of the meeting with Johnson.

According to Zelensky’s office, during the meeting, Zelensky and Johnson discussed the preparations for the summit, which they plan to hold in order to implement the “peace formula” presented by Zelensky.

“At the request of Boris Johnson, the president briefed him in detail on the situation on the front line,” Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement on its website.

They stressed that they are confident in the strong support of Ukraine’s partners.