French politician noted the objectivity of the work of RT France

PARIS, Jan 22 – RIA Novosti. RT France was the only TV channel in France to objectively cover the yellow vest protests and demonstrations against vaccine passes during the COVID-19 pandemic, declared the leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo.
“RT France was the only TV channel that consistently and objectively covered the Yellow Vests and then the anti-vaccine pass demonstrations. All other (French) media boycotted them or stuck to the language of the government! And then we’ll be giving lessons in ‘democracy’! ” Filippo wrote on his Twitter account.
TV channel RT France on Saturday announced the cessation of work after blocking its accounts in France. The channel’s management reported that the Directorate General of the Treasury at the French Ministry of Finance decided to freeze RT France‘s bank accounts under the pretext of the ninth round of sanctions against Russia, which did not mention the channel, but only a shareholder in the parent company.
The embassy in Paris told what the EU will lose because of the persecution of RT France



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

