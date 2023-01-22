Shooting leaves at least ten dead in California, USA | News

World

Shooting leaves at least ten dead in California, USA

A mass shooting near the US city of Los Angeles left a preliminary balance of at least 10 dead and around 16 injured.

According to local media, the shooting took place in the town of Monterey Park, at 10:00 p.m. in the middle of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The police authorities called on the community to stay in their homes since they have not yet arrested the perpetrator of the massacre.

Videos on social networks show the arrival of police and fire units to treat the injured and transfer them to nearby medical centers.

Currently multiple authorities are responding to a mass shooting in Monterey Park with reports of 16 people have been shot with unconfirmed reports 10 fatalities

January 22, 2023

The events occurred in an area of ​​Monterey Park that is home to multiple Asian businesses.

Hours before the attack, thousands of people had gathered Saturday for the two-day Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival, considered one of the largest in the region.



