MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. The refusal of the The refusal of the United States and its allies to supply heavy tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces could result in the defeat of Ukraine, wrote Vietnam veteran Jim Jones in an article for The Hill.

“There will be no second chance, and the likelihood of success is decreasing,” he said.

The last chance for Kyiv, according to Jones, could be the supply of heavier offensive weapons, including American Abrams tanks and German Leopard 2, which Western countries refused to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, now the very existence of Ukraine may be in question, and the defeat of Zelensky will be tantamount to the failure of the West in the confrontation with Russia, since support for the Kyiv regime greatly drains NATO.

On Friday, Reuters reported, citing a US administration official, that US officials urged the Kyiv authorities to refrain from an offensive operation against Russia until a new aid package is received and the Ukrainian military is trained.

At the same time, as German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said after a meeting of the contact group of NATO countries at the Ramstein airbase, the allies failed to reach a consensus on the issue of supplying Ukraine with German Leopard tanks.

As the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper wrote, citing sources, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred the Abrams tanks. This information is publicly denied in Germany

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and will not bring anything good to Ukraine, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.