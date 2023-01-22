The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine responded to media publications about corruption

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tried to justify itself after media publications about the purchase of food for Ukrainian troops at inflated prices. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tried to justify itself after media publications about the purchase of food for Ukrainian troops at inflated prices.

Earlier, Ukrainian media wrote that the military department buys products for the military twice or three times more expensive than can be purchased in retail stores in Kyiv. The investigation is about an agreement concluded by the Ministry of Defense for catering services in 2023 for military units stationed in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. The amount of the transaction is 13.16 billion hryvnia (more than 350 million dollars).

“Information about the content of the procurement of food services, which have become widespread in the public space, is being disseminated with signs of deliberate manipulation and is misleading,” the agency said in a telegram channel.

It is noted that Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov on Saturday personally addressed the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Alexander Zavitnevich, with a request to urgently hold a meeting and “listen to comprehensive information on the procedure, circumstances and results of the procurement of food services for military personnel for 2023 with the participation representatives of NABU “National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine”.