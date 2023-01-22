Serbian PM says decisions on Kosovo will be made with the people

BELGRADE, Jan 22 – RIA Novosti. All difficult decisions, primarily on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, the Serbian authorities will take together with their people, taking into account their opinion, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he was ready to accept the “French-German” proposal for a settlement in Kosovo with reservations and caution.

January 18, 22:13 Serbian President Calls EP Demands on Kosovo Shameless

“Now, in connection with the situation in Kosovo, the authorities in Belgrade do not hide anything and nothing will be decided without citizens. It is important for us to continue to fight for a strong Serbia in every sense. We will discuss everything openly and transparently with our people, we will make all difficult decisions with people, and we will bear the responsibility,” the head of government said on TV Pink.

The Serbian Cabinet of Ministers is holding a thematic meeting on Kosovo and Metohija on Monday, after which the President is expected to address the citizens.

Last Friday, EU Special Representatives Miroslav Lajcak, United States Gabriel Escobar, Germany Emmanuel Bon, France Jens Pletner and Italy Francesco Tal arrived in Belgrade. They visited the capital after Pristina, where they held talks with the Kosovo Albanian authorities.

Vucic, after the meeting, made it clear that he was presented with the possible negative consequences and challenges that Serbia faced in case of refusal.

Earlier, the Serbian president said in Davos that the West is not interested in any other position than supporting sanctions against Russia and the independence of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo.

Vučić on Wednesday pointed to external pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the context of an upcoming visit to Serbia by US State Department adviser Derek Scholle. Earlier, he suggested that the West would require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo as soon as Belgrade supported sanctions against Russia.

The head of the Committee on Kosovo and Metohija of the Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia, Milovan Dretsun, told RIA Novosti in November that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, with the support of the EU and the United States , are promoting an unacceptable “Franco-German” proposal on the actual recognition of independence and the admission of Pristina to the agenda of negotiations with Belgrade in Brussels at the UN.