MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. A US Army general with US military and military experts visited Izyum in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

“Together with US Army General Keith Kellogg and a delegation of US military and military experts, we visited… Raisins,” Sinegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, they discussed the restoration of the city, the needs of the region in the military sphere.

On September 12 last year, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that troops from Balakleya and Izyum had been regrouped to the Donetsk direction in order to achieve the stated goals of a special military operation to liberate Donbass.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that, according to incoming information, the Ukrainian side is carrying out many punitive actions in the Kharkiv region, Peskov called them outrageous and added that the special military operation would continue.