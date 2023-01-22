At least 16 dead after building collapse in Aleppo, Syria | News

At least 16 people dead, including a child, is the preliminary number of the collapse of a five-story residential building located in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of the city of Aleppo, northern Syria, reports witnesses and local media.

The catastrophe occurred in the early hours of this Sunday, when the building that housed about 30 people suddenly collapsed.

A source in the Aleppo governorate told the Syrian news agency SANA that the building consisted of five floors and the reason for the collapse was due to a water leak in its foundation.

He added that the rescue, civil protection and firefighting teams are still working to search for possible survivors under the rubble.

Seven families lived in the building according to the Ministry of the Interior, about 35 people according to the neighbors.

The collapse of residential buildings is frequent in Aleppo, due to illegal and poorly done construction, or because of the cracks caused by the fighting in this city during the Syrian war.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



