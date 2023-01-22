World
Polish PM talks about new coalition without Germany
“We will create a ‘smaller coalition’ of countries willing to sacrifice some of their modern technology for Ukraine. We will not passively watch it bleed to death,” he said.
Morawiecki added that he would like to hear a clear answer from Berlin whether other countries that have Leopard tanks in their arsenal can transfer them to Ukraine.
According to the Prime Minister, Germany fell into a trap that it set for itself, because for years it pursued a policy of rapprochement with Russia.
“They hoped to appease the Russian bear with generous contracts. This policy failed, and it is still difficult for the Germans to admit it,” Morawiecki concluded.
This week, a meeting of the NATO Contact Group on Support to Ukraine was held at the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany, at which the issue of increasing military assistance to Kyiv was discussed. But its participants failed to reach a consensus on the supply of German tanks. Berlin has so far refrained from doing so, despite the fact that the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz has increased significantly.
According to the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply the Armed Forces with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred its Abrams. These allegations were later denied in Berlin.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Scholz explained why Germany does not supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
