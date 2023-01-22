According to the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply the Armed Forces with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred its Abrams. These allegations were later denied in Berlin.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.