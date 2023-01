France and Germany should be pioneers in Europe’s renaissance, Macron says

On Sunday, a ceremony is held in Paris dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty – an agreement on friendship between France and Germany , signed by the leaders of the two countries Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer on January 22, 1963 at the Elysee Palace in Paris . German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in the French capital to participate in it. On the same day, a meeting of the 24th Franco-German Council of Ministers will take place.