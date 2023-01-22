World
France and Germany should be pioneers in Europe’s renaissance, Macron says
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Germany and France must together be the pioneers of the rebirth of our Europe. First of all, pioneers in jointly building a new energy model. We must accelerate at the European level the public and private investments needed for environmental transformation. We must complete the diversification of our energy sources and supplies, as well as to encourage the production of carbon-free energy on our continent,” Macron said, speaking at the Sorbonne on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Franco-German treaty.
08:00
Europe admitted that it is following the path of Napoleon and Hitler
“We must together support the European Union, capable of becoming an independent geopolitical power in matters of defense, space and diplomacy,” the French leader added.
On Sunday, a ceremony is held in Paris dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty – an agreement on friendship between France and Germany, signed by the leaders of the two countries Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer on January 22, 1963 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in the French capital to participate in it. On the same day, a meeting of the 24th Franco-German Council of Ministers will take place.
January 10, 08:00
Europe decided to commit suicide
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report