California shooting death toll rises to 10

WASHINGTON, January 22 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in a shooting in the US city of Monterey Park in California has increased to 10, at least 10 more people were injured to varying degrees, the suspect remains at large, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officer Andrew Mayer.
Earlier it was reported about nine victims as a result of the shooting, which occurred in a dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, where the celebration of the Chinese New Year was held. It was noted that before that “thousands” of people visited the New Year’s festival.
“Ten victims were declared dead at the scene of the crime. At least 10 more people who were taken to several local hospitals, they are in varying condition – from stable to critical. The suspect left the scene of the crime and remains uncaptured,” Mayer said, speaking shown on local TV channels.
Law enforcement officials say the motive for the crime has not yet been established.
Cases of shooting people in public places in the US in 2022

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

