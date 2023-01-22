MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny did not carry out the counteroffensive promised at the beginning of winter, and the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch it in the spring are even less realistic, Oleg Soskin, former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, said on his YouTube channel. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny did not carry out the counteroffensive promised at the beginning of winter, and the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch it in the spring are even less realistic, Oleg Soskin, former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said in an interview with the ABC television channel that Kyiv plans to intensify hostilities in the spring.

15:12Special military operation in Ukraine The media reported heavy combat losses among the inhabitants of Western Ukraine

“They say that Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive in the spring, but this is all nonsense. To start a counteroffensive, first, you need to survive economically and financially until this spring,” Soskin said.

The politician also recalled that before that in Ukraine there was a lot of talk about preparing for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the advent of frost, but it turned out to be impossible to carry out such maneuvers.

Now Kyiv is in a very difficult and dangerous situation, Soskin shared his opinion. The West actually surrendered Ukraine, refusing to supply heavy tanks, so the country now has no prospects, he summed up.

14:14Special military operation in Ukraine In the United States spoke sharply about Ukraine and Crimea

The United States and Germany have not yet begun to send their Abrams and Leopard tanks to Ukrainians, unlike the UK, which provided Challenger tanks. Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that following a meeting of the Contact Group for Support to Ukraine of NATO countries and their allies at the Ramstein airbase in Germany , it was not possible to reach a consensus on the supply of German Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are playing with fire by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.