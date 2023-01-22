Swedish PM condemns Quran burning incident

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned the burning of the Koran during the action of the far right at the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, calling it an unacceptable act of disrespect, but noting, however, that the law was not violated.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily acceptable. Burning books that are sacred to many is a deeply disrespectful act. I want to express my sympathy to all Muslims who were offended by what happened in Stockholm,” he wrote in his Twitter account, the Swedish prime minister.

12:04 Turkish residents react harshly to the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Nordic News reported on Friday that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday at 16:00 Moscow time. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. In response to Ankara’s statement, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that such provocations are terrible, but there is freedom of expression in Sweden, and the kingdom’s government itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.

The burning of the Koran at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm was condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to the country on January 27 has been canceled, as “it no longer makes sense.” The head of the Swedish Defense Ministry planned to discuss in Ankara Stockholm’s application for NATO membership, which Turkey has not yet ratified.