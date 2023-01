Swedish PM condemns Quran burning incident

Nordic News reported on Friday that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday at 16:00 Moscow time. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. In response to Ankara’s statement, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that such provocations are terrible, but there is freedom of expression in Sweden, and the kingdom’s government itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.