In the US, nine people were killed in shooting at the New Year’s festival

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Nine people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Monterey Park, where the celebration of the Chinese New Year was held, reports the Associated Press, citing police.
“Nine people were killed in the mass shooting,” the agency said in a statement.
According to an employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the man opened fire in one of the institutions of the city. It is noted that before this “thousands” of people visited the New Year’s festival.
