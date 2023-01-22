World

The media learned about the problem faced by the British army

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. The British armed forces are facing a shortage of 4,000 troops after 16,000 retired last year, reports the Mirror newspaper.
“More than 16,000 people left last year – the highest figure in six years. And only 12,000 came (to the country’s armed forces), 5,000 less than in 2021,” the newspaper writes.
According to the publication, many military men complain about low wages and unfavorable living conditions.
It is noted that the army reserve is also experiencing a shortage of people: now it consists of 25 thousand people, 5 thousand are not enough to achieve the targets.
In the United States, they called a new problem faced by the American army

Tags
