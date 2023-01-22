Greek authorities showed European ambassadors a fence on the border with Turkey

ATHENS, Jan 22 – RIA Novosti. The Greek authorities briefed the ambassadors from 27 countries of the European Union, the Schengen Agreement and the UK on the protection of the land border with Turkey, measures to combat illegal migration and showed the fence at the border, the trip was organized by the Ministry of Protection of Citizens of Greece. The ambassadors also visited the port of Alexandroupolis, through which military equipment is delivered to Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Citizens Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told the ambassadors that in order to curb illegal immigration, the Greek government decided to strengthen security measures at the borders and, under the Akritas project, is starting to build another 35 kilometers of fence on the land border with Turkey in Evros at the first stage. The project budget is 100 million euros and is fully covered by the state budget of Greece.

A fence 37.5 kilometers long has already been built on the border, it was shown to the ambassadors.

“The security of the European states and their citizens is a necessary condition for the fight against illegal immigration and, therefore, the protection of the external borders here on Evros. For this reason, the project needs the support not only of the Greek state, but also of European public opinion, as well as the European Union itself and “Today’s meeting here sends a signal of unity and solidarity and expresses our common will to effectively protect the European borders with Turkey, to apply international law, as well as our determination to stability and cooperation in the region,” Theodorikakos said.

According to the minister, in 2022, 260,000 illegal immigrants were prevented from entering Europe illegally in Greece, and about 1,500 human traffickers were detained.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

“Only in the first 14 days of this year, 2023, the Greek police arrested 26 traffickers in the Evros region, during this period, 300-400 people try to cross the border every day, even in the middle of winter,” the minister said.

According to him, today 1,800 border guards serve in the region, in 2023 the border service will be strengthened by another 400 people, 250 will start work in February.

Theodorikakos told ambassadors that reports of the death of a five-year-old girl in 2022 on an island between Greece and Turkey turned out to be false, and some were “exploiting human suffering” for political purposes.

The official blamed Turkey for the difficult situation on the border. “Unfortunately, the neighboring country not only does not take measures to effectively prevent flows, as envisaged in the EU-Turkey joint declaration of March 18, 2016, but instead encourages migrants to travel to our borders,” he said.

In the port of Alexandroupolis, the ambassadors were told about the importance of the city and its port for the region, the Balkans and Europe as a whole.

The port of Alexandroupolis has become the largest port for the transit of American military equipment to Eastern Europe and Ukraine. According to media reports, 2,500 military vehicles and other weapons were sent there in July alone. In December 2022, the United States sent 19 military equipment trains to Europe via Alexandroupolis.