Turkish residents react harshly to the burning of the Koran in Sweden

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. A large-scale protest took place at the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul, during which Turkish activists defiantly burned the Swedish flag, T24 reports.

The action was a response to the provocative actions of the far-right Danish politician and lawyer Rasmus Paludan, who also heads the anti-Islamic Hard Course party. The day before, he publicly burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

“After the burning of the national flag of Sweden, the rally participants prayed while reading the Koran,” the publication says.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time a politician has burned a sacred book for Muslims.

Nordic News reported on Friday that Rasmus Paludan had received permission to hold a Quran-burning rally outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday at 16:00 Moscow time. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. Also, the burning of the Koran was condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Finland and Sweden against the background of the events in Ukraine on May 18 handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. At first, Ankara blocked the start of consideration of these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. Turkey has withdrawn its objections to the two countries joining NATO. As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already made a positive decision on the admission of northern countries to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Paludan’s action is a clear violation of the obligation of the tripartite memorandum that Sweden signed.