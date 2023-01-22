Burkina Faso demands the departure of French troops from its territory | News

The government of Burkina Faso officially asked its French counterpart to leave the French military contingent stationed in the African country within 30 days.

Government sources clarified that this does not mean a break in relations with France, but a readjustment of the military cooperation agreements, signed on December 17, 2018.

The European nation has 400 soldiers stationed in Kamboinssin, northeast of Ouagadougou, the capital, as part of Operation Sabre, at a time when violence and jihadist attacks are on the rise in the Sahel region.

Last Friday, hundreds of people demonstrated in the main city of the country to demand the departure of the French troops and the ambassador of the European country, which represented the third protest on the subject in recent months.

The protests accuse France of not doing enough to help Burkina Faso against the terrorist attacks it is suffering, as well as siding with the attackers.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power on September 30, 2022, has repeatedly declared his intention to recover national integrity and sovereignty.

According to specialized sources, the preferred option for France would be to redeploy these special forces in the south of neighboring Niger, where about 2,000 French soldiers are deployed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



