The ambassador said that South Africa supports the idea of ​​including the African Union in the G20

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. South Africa supports the idea of ​​including the African Union in the G20, Mzuvukile Maketuka, the republic’s ambassador to South Africa supports the idea of ​​including the African Union in the G20, Mzuvukile Maketuka, the republic’s ambassador to Moscow , said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden invited the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member.

“We support this idea. The G20 is one of the main international platforms for us, so we support the inclusion of the African Union,” the ambassador said.

In his opinion, the African Union will express the position of the entire continent on this platform.

The ambassador added that South Africa stands for UN reform, including the Security Council.

Earlier, Kenyan Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu told RIA Novosti that the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 would benefit everyone.

Moscow is not opposed to the idea of ​​including the African Union in the G20, but all countries of the association should decide, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

