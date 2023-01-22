World
South African President accepts invitation to Russia-Africa summit
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“President Ramaphos has already received an invitation and accepted it… This is the first step,” he said.
Earlier, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told RIA Novosti that the country’s leadership expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, which is scheduled for July 26-29 this year in St. Petersburg.
The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi.
Yesterday, 08:00
The West is losing in the fight for Africa
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report