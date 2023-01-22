World

South African President accepts invitation to Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted an invitation to the Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg at the end of July, Mzuvukile Maketuka, the republic’s ambassador to Moscow, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“President Ramaphos has already received an invitation and accepted it… This is the first step,” he said.
Earlier, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told RIA Novosti that the country’s leadership expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, which is scheduled for July 26-29 this year in St. Petersburg.
The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi.
The West is losing in the fight for Africa

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

