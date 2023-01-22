World
American congresswoman recalled Zelensky’s place for the United States
MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Republican U.S. Senator Marjorie Taylor Green criticized his fellow party member Lindsey Graham for calling for the immediate dispatch of American Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
“Why don’t we send tanks to our southern border, where the country is being invaded every day and Americans are being killed in record numbers with fentanyl. We serve the American people, who pay for our tanks and our wages, not Zelensky,” she wrote in Twitter.
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged the US administration to immediately send US Abrams tanks to Ukraine, as this will “open the floodgates”, forcing Germany to give a green light to the transfer of German Leopard tanks.
Earlier it was reported that Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred Abrams tanks to Kyiv. Later in Berlin, this relationship was denied.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and will not bring anything good to Ukraine, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.
