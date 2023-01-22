World

Turks warn West about Putin's reaction to Zelensky's statement

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Turkish edition of Haber 7 criticized the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to supply Kyiv with modern tanks and long-range missiles.

“This will anger Putin even more. Better try to negotiate, don’t listen to the United States, they will do everything to prolong the conflict,” wrote one of the commentators.

"Where is the border?" In Germany, raised a sharp question about the conflict in Ukraine

“The West is forcing allies to hurt each other,” said another.

As the conflict drags on, arms companies will get richer. Who cares who pays for it, what difference does it make if it turns into a bloodbath? The United States is again trying to impose democracy,” another user shared his opinion.

“The United States will supply weapons as long as Ukraine is fighting on their side,” the readers summed up.

Germany has so far refrained from supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. In recent days, pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has increased significantly, with several EU heads of state publicly urging him to agree on this issue.

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday, citing sources, Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks only if the American side transferred Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Later in Berlin, these data were denied.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has argued that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Britain called on Sunak to change plans for Ukraine because of Putin's words

