About 13 countries have shown interest in BRICS, said South African Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. About 13 countries have shown interest in joining the BRICS, almost half of them have filed official applications to join the organization, South African Ambassador to About 13 countries have shown interest in joining the BRICS, almost half of them have filed official applications to join the organization, South African Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maketuka said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Now there are about 13 applicants (to join the BRICS – ed.). There are countries that have officially applied, there are 6 of them, and there are countries that have expressed interest. I personally expect that priority will be on the side of those who have already applied “, – said the ambassador.

He explained that among the applicants there are two African countries – Algeria and Egypt, as well as Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the ambassador, all BRICS member countries welcome the expansion, but it is necessary to determine the modalities for the admission of new members.

“The issue of BRICS expansion is on the agenda… All BRICS countries welcome expansion. From South Africa, I can say that we are also in favor of expansion, but this requires appropriate modalities – what criteria do we use,” the diplomat said.

He recalled that South Africa joined the organization in 2010, since then it has not expanded.

“The question is what mechanisms to use, because now there is no format for this. South Africa will now deal with this issue as chairman. During our term, the expansion of the BRICS will be one of the priorities,” Mzuvukile Maketuka added.

He stressed that the decision to accept new members would be collegial.

“What criteria will be used, we do not yet know, but in this process we will have to obtain the consent of all BRICS participants. South Africa will not make a decision for everyone. This is how BRICS works – by consensus, we do not have the right to veto,” the ambassador concluded. .

Earlier, the head of the South African Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti that BRICS would decide by the end of the year on admitting to the organization new countries from those that showed interest in this.

BRICS unites Brazil , Russia, India, China and South Africa. A number of other countries want to join the economic bloc, including Argentina and Iran.

Pretoria took over the BRICS chairmanship from Beijing earlier this year. It will last until the end of 2023, and then it will be transferred to the next country.