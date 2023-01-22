Philippines flood death toll rises to 35

The death toll in the Philippines as a result of floods has reached 35 people, injured 12, according to a summary of the state council for disaster risk reduction.

According to the council, seven people are listed as missing. It is noted that 1,780 houses were damaged, of which 548 were completely destroyed. Power supply was interrupted in 68 cities, interruptions in water supply occurred in 17 cities, communication lines were damaged in 14 more.

According to the summary, 121,996 people are in 358 evacuation centers, 14,306 people left their homes, 65 bridges and 306 roads were damaged, and 35 seaports were affected by the disaster. Classes in educational institutions have been suspended in 622 cities and municipalities, and work has been stopped in 151 more.