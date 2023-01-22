World
South Africa is waiting for Putin at the BRICS summit, said the ambassador
“All presidents will be invited, this is standard practice,” the ambassador said.
He recalled that this is the first face-to-face summit since the start of the pandemic.
“Now it will depend on Putin and the Kremlin (whether he will come. – Approx. ed.), but we will definitely send him an invitation and we will wait for him,” the diplomat added.
The ambassador explained that the venue of the summit has not yet been determined, but the meeting of the BRICS leaders could take place in one of the four largest cities in South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban or Pretoria.
South Africa took over the BRICS chairmanship from China earlier this year. It will last until the end of 2023, and then the next country will receive it.
