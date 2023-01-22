South Africa is waiting for Putin at the BRICS summit, said the ambassador

He recalled that this is the first face-to-face summit since the start of the pandemic.

“Now it will depend on Putin and the Kremlin (whether he will come. – Approx. ed.), but we will definitely send him an invitation and we will wait for him,” the diplomat added.

The ambassador explained that the venue of the summit has not yet been determined, but the meeting of the BRICS leaders could take place in one of the four largest cities in South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban or Pretoria.