World

South Africa is waiting for Putin at the BRICS summit, said the ambassador

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. The Republic of South Africa is waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the BRICS summit in August, South African Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maketuka said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“All presidents will be invited, this is standard practice,” the ambassador said.
He recalled that this is the first face-to-face summit since the start of the pandemic.

“Now it will depend on Putin and the Kremlin (whether he will come. – Approx. ed.), but we will definitely send him an invitation and we will wait for him,” the diplomat added.

The ambassador explained that the venue of the summit has not yet been determined, but the meeting of the BRICS leaders could take place in one of the four largest cities in South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban or Pretoria.
BRICS unites Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Several other countries want to join the economic forum, including Argentina and Iran.
South Africa took over the BRICS chairmanship from China earlier this year. It will last until the end of 2023, and then the next country will receive it.
05:44

The Ambassador of South Africa spoke about the high popularity of Putin in the country

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The coronation of Charles III will be marked by three days of celebrations

48 mins ago

“Become a radioactive graveyard.” In Britain, they admitted a mistake in Ukraine

1 hour ago

The Ambassador of South Africa spoke about the high popularity of Putin in the country

2 hours ago

Referendum in Slovakia declared invalid, media reported

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.