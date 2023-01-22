The coronation of Charles III will be marked by three days of celebrations

MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. The coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain will be marked by three days of celebrations – from May 6 to 8, they will include a concert with the participation of The coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain will be marked by three days of celebrations – from May 6 to 8, they will include a concert with the participation of world stars, according to Buckingham Palace.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce additional details on the ceremonial, festive and social events that will take place during the coronation weekend from Saturday 6 to Monday 8 May 2023,” the palace website said in a statement.

January 11, 14:11 Just Stop Oil movement allowed protests on the day of the coronation of Charles III

As noted, on May 6, the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place in Westminster Abbey. After the coronation, they will return to Buckingham Palace, where, along with other members of the royal family, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will greet subjects from the balcony.

According to Buckingham Palace, a concert with the participation of world stars will take place at Windsor Castle on May 7th. As noted, famous orchestras will perform at the concert, as well as a “coronation choir”, which will include members of musical groups for the deaf and refugees. On the evening of May 7, the main attractions of the UK will be highlighted. On this day, a “big dinner” is planned – the inhabitants of Britain will be able to get together and celebrate the coronation of the king both at home and on the street.

As noted in the message of Buckingham Palace, on May 8, it is planned to hold volunteer actions to improve the areas.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became king, taking the name Charles III, his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort.