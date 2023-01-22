World

The coronation of Charles III will be marked by three days of celebrations

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 47 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. The coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain will be marked by three days of celebrations – from May 6 to 8, they will include a concert with the participation of world stars, according to Buckingham Palace.
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce additional details on the ceremonial, festive and social events that will take place during the coronation weekend from Saturday 6 to Monday 8 May 2023,” the palace website said in a statement.
January 11, 14:11

Just Stop Oil movement allowed protests on the day of the coronation of Charles III

As noted, on May 6, the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place in Westminster Abbey. After the coronation, they will return to Buckingham Palace, where, along with other members of the royal family, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will greet subjects from the balcony.
According to Buckingham Palace, a concert with the participation of world stars will take place at Windsor Castle on May 7th. As noted, famous orchestras will perform at the concert, as well as a “coronation choir”, which will include members of musical groups for the deaf and refugees. On the evening of May 7, the main attractions of the UK will be highlighted. On this day, a “big dinner” is planned – the inhabitants of Britain will be able to get together and celebrate the coronation of the king both at home and on the street.
As noted in the message of Buckingham Palace, on May 8, it is planned to hold volunteer actions to improve the areas.
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became king, taking the name Charles III, his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort.
January 16, 13:48

Former butler says Prince Harry was deprived of sausages as a child

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 47 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

South Africa is waiting for Putin at the BRICS summit, said the ambassador

13 mins ago

“Become a radioactive graveyard.” In Britain, they admitted a mistake in Ukraine

1 hour ago

The Ambassador of South Africa spoke about the high popularity of Putin in the country

2 hours ago

Referendum in Slovakia declared invalid, media reported

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.