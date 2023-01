The coronation of Charles III will be marked by three days of celebrations

According to Buckingham Palace, a concert with the participation of world stars will take place at Windsor Castle on May 7th. As noted, famous orchestras will perform at the concert, as well as a “coronation choir”, which will include members of musical groups for the deaf and refugees. On the evening of May 7, the main attractions of the UK will be highlighted. On this day, a “big dinner” is planned – the inhabitants of Britain will be able to get together and celebrate the coronation of the king both at home and on the street.