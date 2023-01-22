MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. Deliveries of Western tanks to Ukraine could turn Europe into a radioactive graveyard, wrote Daily Mail columnist Peter Hitchens. Deliveries of Western tanks to Ukraine could turn Europe into a radioactive graveyard, wrote Daily Mail columnist Peter Hitchens.

In his opinion, the supply of tanks only delays the conflict in Ukraine. Hitchens called the West’s decision “an act of the greatest stupidity.” He also lashed out at British MPs who “didn’t oppose the move”.

“There is a real possibility that much of Europe could turn into a radioactive graveyard,” the journalist said.

The observer came to the conclusion that it is not in the interests of Great Britain to follow Washington’s policy regarding the Ukrainian conflict.

“A prudent and decent foreign policy is to help the parties reach a lasting compromise. <...> Instead, we are sending tanks. It’s like firefighters start setting fires,” Hitchens said.

For several months, Kyiv has been demanding armored vehicles for offensive operations. The British authorities have promised Ukraine their Challenger 2, while Washington has said that it does not yet see the point in handing over the Abrams.

As Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, but the Kyiv authorities have forbidden this to themselves. According to the president, Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need to continue hostilities, pumping up Ukraine with weapons and training APU fighters on their territory.

The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.