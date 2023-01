The Ambassador of South Africa spoke about the high popularity of Putin in the country

Borrell said in December 2022 that the sincerity of Africans participating in demonstrations in support of Russia was questionable. In his opinion, the people of Africa who support Moscow “do not know where the Donbass is and who President Vladimir Putin is.” Putin, commenting on these words, said that “Borrell is a great, major political figure of our time, as they once said about Brezhnev.” Putin noted that in Africa they know what Russia is and where it is, and also “they know the role that Russia played in the course of liberation from colonialism.”