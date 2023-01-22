World
The Ambassador of South Africa spoke about the high popularity of Putin in the country
MOSCOW, January 22 – RIA Novosti. There is not a single child in the Republic of South Africa who does not know who Russian President Vladimir Putin is, South African Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maketuka said in an interview with RIA Novosti, commenting on the statement by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.
Borrell said in December 2022 that the sincerity of Africans participating in demonstrations in support of Russia was questionable. In his opinion, the people of Africa who support Moscow “do not know where the Donbass is and who President Vladimir Putin is.” Putin, commenting on these words, said that “Borrell is a great, major political figure of our time, as they once said about Brezhnev.” Putin noted that in Africa they know what Russia is and where it is, and also “they know the role that Russia played in the course of liberation from colonialism.”
“I don’t think there is even one child in South Africa who doesn’t know who Putin is. Even my ten-year-old granddaughter knows. So I doubt there is even one South African who doesn’t know Putin,” the ambassador said.
He added that in South Africa they know exactly where Moscow and St. Petersburg are located, since the history of Russia in the 20th century is taught in schools.
At the end of December, Kenya’s ambassador to Russia, Benson Ogutu, commented on Borrell’s statement to RIA Novosti: “We know where Russia is, and we have no problems with that.”
January 20, 11:02 am
76% of Russians trust Putin, poll shows
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
