President of the Spanish Government rejects conservative protest | News

The President of the Spanish Government. Pedro Sánchez, assured this Saturday that the participants in the demonstration that has been held in Madrid against the policies of the Executive defend a uniform and exclusive Spain.

Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in the central Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, summoned by various conservative associations and supported by the right-wing and extreme-right parties (PP, Ciudadanos and Vox) to protest against the Spanish government.

During an act in Valladolid to present the socialist candidates for the mayoralties of the province capitals of Castilla y León, Sánchez stated that the protesters in Madrid want “a uniform and therefore excluding Spain.”

IN ���� THE RIGHT TOOK TO THE STREETS TO SHOW THE DISCONTENT AGAINST PEDRO SÁNCHEZ

Right-wing parties PP, Vox and Ciudadanos called a massive march in Cibeles, the protest under the slogan “for Spain, democracy and the Constitution” great rejection of the leftist government pic.twitter.com/2WCWNLvkiL

— EL ESPINAL newspaper (@EL_ESPINAL)

January 21, 2023

According to the President of the Government, “the majority of Spaniards want a united Spain, in coexistence, that respects diversity and that advances in rights and prosperity”.

A total of 31,000 protesters, according to figures from the Government Delegation in Madrid, have occupied the square and the adjacent streets, carrying mostly Spanish flags or banners with messages such as “Sánchez, traitor”, “Government, resign”, “Separatists, out here” or “Democracy, yes, Dictatorship, no”.

In Ciudadanos, the deputies Inés Arrimadas and Guillermo Díaz attended the protest, as well as the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, who has indicated as an objective “to reverse everything that has been done” in recent years by the state government to ” disarm the rule of law.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



